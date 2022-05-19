Regalia returning to Siksika Nation after being housed in Exeter since 1878

Sacred regalia belonging to the Siksika Nation will be making its way home to Alberta from England.

A delegation from Siksika First Nation including Chief Ouray Crowfoot received a number of items that have been housed in the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) in Exeter since 1878.

The regalia includes a buckskin shirt, leggings, and a knife with feather bundle, beaded bags and a horsewhip.

They once belonged to 19th century Blackfoot leader Chief Crowfoot, and will now be put on display at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park.

Chief Ouray Crowfoot and a delegation from the Siksika Nation in Canada will take possession of sacred regalia in a handover event at @RAMMuseum on 19 May 2022.



Find out more: https://t.co/0nX9fJ0zxW pic.twitter.com/kE0VzHhBrY — Exeter City Council (@ExeterCouncil) May 16, 2022

"Today is a very historic day," said Chief Ouray Crowfoot, in a video of the event posted to YouTube, "and it's been a long time coming.

"Working with Camilla (Hampshire) and the City of Exeter, we're very grateful to have these items come back home.

"We don't only see this as one event," he added," but we see it as a relationship building, collaborative effort on ways we can open the door to bring many items back."

Exeter city council voted unanimously to return the objects in 2020, but COVID-19 travel restrictions delayed the entire process until this week.

“I feel very honoured to be here today to see the current Chief Crowfoot and his council, members of his family and the Blackfoot people here in Exeter to receive back into their ownership the artifacts that are here," said Councillor. Laura Wright, who is Exeter's Deputy Leader, in a story on the City of Exeter website.

“I feel so humbled and honoured to be part of the welcome, and to see everything going back to where it should be."