Remembrance Day in Calgary: Where to observe
People across the country, and in Calgary, will gather at monuments and cenotaphs Friday morning to remember all the Canadian soldiers who fought and died in the service.
Several ceremonies are planned in the city to honour those who have died in the line of duty.
SOUTHERN ALBERTA JUBILEE AUDITORIUM
The Royal Canadian Legion is back to holding its annual Remembrance Day service inside the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
The ceremony had been altered in recent years due to COVID-19 health measures that restricted large, indoor gatherings.
"While this did not diminish our commitment to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada, it did impact our ability to come together, something that is so important to our veterans, their families and the wider community," said spokesperson Rosalind LaRose in a news release.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Tickets and parking are free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We are so pleased to be able to welcome veterans, their families and all community members to our Remembrance Day ceremony again this year," the Legion's Tammy Wheeler said.
"Being able to once again hold this ceremony at the Jubilee means that more people who may not be able to deal with inclement weather or who face hearing or visual challenges can come together again with our community and pay tribute to those who fought for us."
FIELD OF CROSSES
There will also be a ceremony at the field of crosses along Memorial Drive near Third Street N.W. beginning at 10 a.m.
That stretch of Memorial Drive will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until the conclusion of the ceremony.
The MILITARY MUSEUMS
The Military Museums are also holding a Remembrance Day ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m.
"We do advise people to arrive early because parking is limited. Our ceremony will take place for about an hour, and then our doors at the museum will open at noon, and admission is by donation today," said David Peabody, manager of the Military Museums.
"This is really a day to reflect on our history. It's a very personal day because I have family connections to Remembrance Day. But really, Canada's military history is such a broad history. People can find all kinds of different things to reflect upon, whether it's the service of a relative or how these events shaped our nation. For a lot of people, even the sacrifices of animals in war is something that comes to mind today."
The Military Museums boast roughly 150,000 square feet of museum space, proudly displaying Canada's contributions in world conflicts while sharing the stories of many individuals over the years.
THE HANGAR FLIGHT MUSEUM
The Hangar Flight Museum will also be holding an in-person service at 10:30 a.m that will be broadcast live on CTVNewsCalgary.ca and on television.
The museum will be open to the public by donation starting at noon, and it will serve as a drop-off location for donations for the Calgary Veterans Food Bank.
With files from Melissa Gilligan
