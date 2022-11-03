Indoor Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Calgary's Jubilee Auditorium

The Royal Canadian Legion has announced it will be holding an indoor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium this year.

The ceremonies used to held annually, but couldn’t be hosted at the Calgary venue in years past due to COVID-19 health measures that restricted large, indoor gatherings.

"While this did not diminish our commitment to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada, it did impact our ability to come together; something that is so important to our veterans, their families and the wider community," said spokesperson Rosalind LaRose in a news release.

This year, the ceremony returns to the indoor venue on Friday, Nov. 11.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

"We are so pleased to be able to welcome veterans, their families and all community members to our Remembrance Day ceremony again this year," the Legion's Tammy Wheeler said.

"Being able to once again hold this ceremony at the Jubilee means that more people who may not be able to deal with inclement weather or who face hearing or visual challenges can come together again with our community and to pay tribute to those who fought for us."

The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is located at 1415 14th Ave. N.W.

There will be free parking available for attendees in the Jubilee's outdoor parking lot and parkade.