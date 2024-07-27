Repair work underway in Montana to get water flowing into Milk River

It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.

Repair work has now begun to get water flowing into the Milk River again.

The old siphon is now being removed to make for repair work.

Building pads for cranes and geotechnicals investigations drill rigs are also being built.

Next week, equipment for the project will be making its way to the site.

Repair work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.