Repair work underway in Montana to get water flowing into Milk River
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
Repair work has now begun to get water flowing into the Milk River again.
The old siphon is now being removed to make for repair work.
Building pads for cranes and geotechnicals investigations drill rigs are also being built.
Next week, equipment for the project will be making its way to the site.
Repair work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.
BREAKING FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
BREAKING FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
What is still standing in Jasper and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Man arrested after alleged attempt to grab child: TPS
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 10. Netanyahu hurries home
A rocket attack Saturday on a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed at least 10 people and wounded several others, including children, Israel said, hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group.
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
Richard Ireland's eyes well up with tears as he gazes in silence towards his home and sees memories of a lifetime burnt to ashes.
Canadian swimmers advance out of heats, fencer defeated in quarters on Day 1 in Paris
Summer McIntosh was one of several Canadian swimmers to advance out of their heats, while a first-time fencing Olympian beat a three-time defending champion as the Paris Games got underway in earnest on Saturday.
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT Fire crews take advantage of recent weather; update to be provided later
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
What is still standing in Jasper and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Taber corn, sugar beets on schedule despite wet spring, hot July
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
1 dead after 'targeted' South Vancouver shooting, police say
One person is dead and three people were taken to hospital after what police believe was a targeted shooting in South Vancouver Friday night.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Saskatchewan's crime rate top of Canada for 25th straight year: Stats Canada
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
How a Sask. city changed the way the Crime Severity Index is reported
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
-
WEATHER Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris 2024 with silver in women's 400m freestyle
Summer McIntosh has won Canada's first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming's 400-metre freestyle.
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Orlando City flattens CF Montreal 4-1 in Leagues Cup
CF Montreal surrendered three goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 setback to Orlando City Soccer Club in the group stage opener of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Friday.
Are your seasonal allergies caused by botanical sexism? The answer is muddy
Debates are flourishing over whether the growing number of people who live with seasonal allergies is because of a sexist decision by city planners.
Fredericton man, 70, dies following motorcycle crash: RCMP
An elderly man has died following a motorcycle crash in Dumfries, N.B., on Friday.
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
'It brings comfort and pride': Latin festival celebrates culture, 'exponential' growth in Halifax
Saturday marks the second year for LatinFax, a festival that celebrates Hispanic culture and identity in Halifax.
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
Mobile clinic offering primary care coming to Winnipeg
The province is testing out a mobile clinic over the next year to help unsheltered and at-risk people in Winnipeg.
Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
No injuries reported following Barrhaven townhome complex fire
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says no injuries were reported following a fire that engulfed a multi-unit housing complex in Barrhaven Friday night.
-
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Two suspects in custody, one at large after Manitoulin Island man abducted
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
OPP searching for wanted male in Caledon
On Friday, the OPP says a woman was walking on a trail near Dougall Avenue and Kennedy Road in Caledon when a man approached her.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Police seeking public’s help in shooting investigation
Middlesex OPP are requesting help in a shooting investigation in which they are assisting the Chippewas of the Thames Police.
OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances in pool, skateboarding postponed due to rain
In the Pool Saturday morning, London’s Maggie MacNeil advanced to the semifinals (2:30 p.m. EST) of the 100m Women’s Butterfly later in the afternoon after finishing second in her heat, and seventh overall in the preliminary heats.
VIDEO Windsor’s first dog fashion show has canines wagging in style
Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.
LaSalle Rowing Club to hold Learn to Row Open House in collaboration with Build a Dream
Those interested in rowing in the Windsor-Essex area are invited to partake in the LaSalle Rowing Club’s first Learn to Row Open House.