CALGARY
Calgary

    • Repair work underway in Montana to get water flowing into Milk River

    Repair work is underway on the St. Mary siphon in Montana, which broke last month. Repair work is underway on the St. Mary siphon in Montana, which broke last month.
    Share

    It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.

    Repair work has now begun to get water flowing into the Milk River again.

    The old siphon is now being removed to make for repair work.

    Building pads for cranes and geotechnicals investigations drill rigs are also being built.

    Next week, equipment for the project will be making its way to the site.

    Repair work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News