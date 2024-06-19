CALGARY
Calgary

    • Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs

    Share

    City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.

    They’re being prepared for installation, which includes sandblasting and applying epoxy.

    Once that is complete, the pipes will be moved to the worksite on 16th Avenue N.W.

    The two pipes will help crews repair five "hotspot" sections where structural deficiencies were found beyond the major break zone.

    The original broken pipe has been repaired and crews are filling in the hole.

    Mayor Jyoti Gondek, in an update on Wednesday morning, thanked the San Diego water authority and all other partner agencies involved in the work.

    Gondek said the city attempted to source the necessary pipe locally first, but the issue had to do with its size.

    "Generally, if this type of part is available, it's because it's an organization that provides water to residents is the one that has it on hand," she said.

    "While we would have welcomed the opportunity to custom make this pipe right at home, it would have taken a lot of time."

    On Tuesday, she said Calgarians used 445 million litres of water city wide, below the threshold amount of water that could be used while not putting too much pressure on supplies for emergencies.

    "Since the start of this water crisis two weeks ago, you have managed to save the equivalent of 600 Olympic swimming pools of water," she said. "That is absolutely a gold medal effort."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News