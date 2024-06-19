Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
They’re being prepared for installation, which includes sandblasting and applying epoxy.
Once that is complete, the pipes will be moved to the worksite on 16th Avenue N.W.
The two pipes will help crews repair five "hotspot" sections where structural deficiencies were found beyond the major break zone.
The original broken pipe has been repaired and crews are filling in the hole.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek, in an update on Wednesday morning, thanked the San Diego water authority and all other partner agencies involved in the work.
Gondek said the city attempted to source the necessary pipe locally first, but the issue had to do with its size.
"Generally, if this type of part is available, it's because it's an organization that provides water to residents is the one that has it on hand," she said.
"While we would have welcomed the opportunity to custom make this pipe right at home, it would have taken a lot of time."
On Tuesday, she said Calgarians used 445 million litres of water city wide, below the threshold amount of water that could be used while not putting too much pressure on supplies for emergencies.
"Since the start of this water crisis two weeks ago, you have managed to save the equivalent of 600 Olympic swimming pools of water," she said. "That is absolutely a gold medal effort."
