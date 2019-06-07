Support for the game of dodgeball has not dipped in Calgary, despite criticism made by a trio of Vancouver-based researchers who say the game is "oppressive" and "legalize bullying," which is potentially harmful to children.

They argue weaker individuals experience violence and dominance by those who are considered more powerful.

"It's fun for the people who are enjoying it and are good at it. It's not necessarily fun for people who are targets and are people who don't enjoy the game," said Patricia Kostouros, professor of child studies and social work at Mount Royal University.

She agrees with the researchers' report.

But organizers with the YYC Dodgeball league say they have adult members return to the game out of nostalgia.

"Every adult has pretty much has played dodgeball in their gym growing up and it brings such a level of pride," said Jessica Gerein.

She says because it's easy to learn and play, it can be a stress reliever for adults.

"If I hit you with this ball, it's not going to hurt and it's such a social thing. It brings so many people together."

The Calgary Board of Education says it allows dodgeball games in schools as it helps teach fundamental movement skills.

Specific guidelines are to be followed to ensure safe learning:

Kindergarten to Grade 3 must make contact below the waist and the ball should exceed 6” in diameter

Grade 4-6 they must make contact below shoulder the ball should exceed 7”

Grade 7-12 must make contact below shoulder and the ball should exceed 8”

Low density foam balls are to be used

Non-elimination type of dodgeball games are to be used

However Kostouros says the game still has potential to be misused by young players.

"Somebody who uses abuse would find tools in almost anything. So while dodgeball could potentially be used in that way it's really about the person who uses it more than the actual activity.”

She says the game shouldn't be banned, but children should be given the choice to dodge the game while at school.