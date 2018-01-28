The Calgary Flames have parted ways with star forward Jaromir Jagr, reportedly putting the 45-year-old on waivers on Sunday.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Jagr was put on regular waivers and if he clears that on Monday, he will be put on unconditional waivers so he can officially terminate his contract.

With that voided, he can be free to finish the season in Europe.

The Calgary Flames have not made any official announcement regarding the transaction so far.

Jagr was placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury by the team on January 14. The move was retroactive to December 31, the last game he played with the team.

He’s played 22 games with the Flames, scoring one goal and six assists.

Jagr signed a one-year, $1M contract on October 4, 2017.

(With files from TSN.ca)