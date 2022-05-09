Research shows grizzly bears and wolves avoid towns, trails in Alberta's Bow Valley
A study that looked at data on the movement of grizzly bears and wolves in Alberta's Bow Valley shows the animals avoid towns and developed areas when lots of people are around.
Research published last month in the journal Movement Ecology analyzed two decades of global-positioning information from 34 grizzly bears and 33 wolves. The animals had been fitted with collars in and around Banff National Park west of Calgary.
"We wanted to really understand how grizzly bears and wolves were using the landscape and responding to our activities both inside and outside the national parks," Jesse Whittington, a Banff park wildlife ecologist who was the study's lead author, said in an interview.
The data, he said, included 156,000 GPS locations collected in an area that spanned about 17,000 square kilometres.
Researchers found that grizzly bears and wolves responded differently to people depending on whether it was day or night and how close they were to developed areas.
"One of the striking things from our paper is the strategies wolves and grizzly bears use to avoid encountering people," said Whittington. "As they travel through the landscape, if they have a choice, they will try to avoid encountering us."
Whittington said that means the animals zip through towns and any spots with a lot of people.
"The sites they select for feeding and resting, which are absolutely essential for their survival ... are far from towns and have very low human use," he said.
"When we have busy landscapes like the Bow Valley, we need to make sure they provide secure, high-quality habitat that has minimal human disturbance."
Mark Hebblewhite, a wildlife biology professor at the University of Montana and a study co-author, said the results are important.
"Development in the Bow Valley has been a multi-decade conservation challenge for both Parks Canada and also Alberta Environment and Canmore," he said.
The study, he said, was partly prompted by a debate in the town of Canmore, which borders Banff National Park, about whether to allow more developmenton its eastern edge.
"That development has the potential to reshape not only Canmore, but also ecological integrity in the entire region, including Banff National Park," said Hebblewhite.
A draft of the study was submitted to the town last year during hearings for two proposed projects, which would have almost doubled the population in the coming decades.
The proposals, which included about 80 per cent of Canmore's remaining developable land, were both rejected by town council. They are now before the courts after the developer sued the town.
Experts who presented at the hearings said the plan to provide homes for up to another 14,500 residents and tourists would have added more pressure to an already busy valley.
Hebblewhite said he and the other researchers wanted to broaden the environmental debate.
"Our goal in this analysis was to try to provide greater context about the effects of that development and other developments in general," he said. "Large carnivores, which are a flagship species, are just an indicator for all other types of species."
He noted that the Bow Valley has already lost 80 to 85 per cent of its best wildlife habitat, and the developments that were proposed in Canmore would have increased that by another three per cent.
"Somebody might say, 'Three per cent, that's no big deal,'" he said. "But that's moving the needle from 85 per cent disturbed and lost habitat to 88 per cent.
"That's, in my mind, significant because it puts the debate over this property or that property in a valley-wide context."
It's getting to the point where animals won't be able to make it through the Bow Valley, a key corridor used by animals to move around in the Rocky Mountains, Hebblewhite said.
The research has even larger implications, he added.
"One of the main challenges to national parks — not just in Canada, not just in Banff, but around the world — is exactly what's happening in Canmore: exploding and burgeoning development on a border of a park. Because why? Everybody wants to live there," he said.
"Without some sort of a co-ordinated federal, provincial plan, the very same thing that attracts everybody to live there will lead it to being loved to death."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
SCHOOL CLOSED
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow moves on, rain moves in for Calgary
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sought to cast Moscow's military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
What do you do if you suspect your parents are struggling financially and are reluctant to ask for your help? In her exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid says it’s a difficult conversation but one that has to happen.
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Manitoba paddlers locate statue of giant hand that was carried away by swollen river
A statue of a hand that disappeared after it washed off the bank of a swollen river in Winnipeg earlier this week has been rescued, thanks to a group of canoeists and kayakers who set out Saturday to find it.
Edmonton
-
Garth Brooks adds second Edmonton stadium show
Brooks and his team announced a brand new opening night for Friday, June 24 at Commonwealth Stadium after tickets for his show a day later sold out in 45 minutes last week.
-
Quick posts 31-save shutout, L.A. Kings blank Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in Game 4
After posting a pair of lopsided wins and taking a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Kings, the Oilers faltered Sunday, falling 4-0 to L.A. in Game 4.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning warmer mid-week
Cool air has settled in over most of the province and Edmonton posted a single-digit high on Sunday, the city's first high below 10 C since April 27.
Vancouver
-
Dealing with delays, crowding on transit today? Here's why.
If you're noticing your morning commute is a bit more crowded Monday morningIf you're noticing your morning commute is a bit more crowded Monday morning, it could be because of a cancellation. , it could be because of a cancellation.
-
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
-
Striking transit workers in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region heading back to bargaining table
The union representing transit employees that have been on strike in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky corridor for more than three months is set to head back to the bargaining table.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster will mark the 30th anniversary today in a ceremony at a memorial park in New Glasgow, N.S., not far from the mine.
-
Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today aboard plane carrying refugees
It was less than a month after Russia invaded Ukraine when Kelly Power got a message from an old friend asking if she'd take in her 16-year-old brother -- if he could make it to Newfoundland.
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
Vancouver Island
-
Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after shooting in Sooke, B.C.
One man is in hospital and another has been arrested after a shooting in Sooke Saturday night.
-
First Nations hold floating protest to demand end to salmon farming in B.C.
Dozens of Indigenous protesters and their allies took to the water in Tofino Harbour on Saturday to demand that the federal government refuse to renew salmon farm licences on the B.C. coast next month.
-
Dog that fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island inspires foster family
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVD-19 hospitalizations at 1,213, no deaths reported
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 1,213 as no additional deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
15,000 carpenters walk off job across GTA, joining thousands of other workers already on strike
Approximately 15,000 carpenters in the industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) sector have walked off the job, joining thousands of other construction workers in a number of trades who went on strike last week.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
Montreal
-
Over a quarter of Quebecers developed COVID-19 antibodies in 2.5 months in 2022
A new study out of Hema-Quebec and the Ministry of Health has found that more than one in four Quebec adults developed antibodies to COVID-19 between the beginning of the year and mid-March.
-
Quebec truckers to protest government tariffs on soaring gas prices
A demonstration by bulk carriers who are members of the National truckers associaion (ANCAI) is scheduled to take place in several regions of Quebec on Monday.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Registration opens this week for city of Ottawa summer aquatic and day camps
People can begin signing up for the city of Ottawa's summer aquatic programs at 9 p.m. Monday.
-
Bittersweet Mother's Day in Ottawa as war rages in Ukraine
Anna Fedorova spent Mother's Day in Ottawa with her children after fleeing the war in Ukraine this spring.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers even up semifinal playoff series
It's all tied up at one game apiece heading back to Kitchener.
-
Fire crews battle scrapyard blaze near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener
Fire crews were called to a major fire at a recycle depot near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visiting Waterloo Region Monday
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Waterloo Region Monday to help boost some local provincial candidates.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon administration recommends pause in accepting naming submissions for city infrastructure
City of Saskatoon administration recommends a temporary pause in receiving new naming submissions for streets and other civic property.
-
Saskatoon Mother’s Day staple returns at Saskatoon Inn
Mother’s Day in Saskatoon was looking a lot like it used to Sunday.
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man, seize drugs after bus depot fight
A fight at the Sudbury Ontario Northland bus depot Sunday has resulted in drug trafficking charges and the seizure of suspected cocaine, police say.
-
Ontario NDP promise northerners quicker medical travel reimbursement, local services
The Ontario New Democrats are promising northerners quicker reimbursement for health travel expenses and more local health centres in their communities.
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
What do you do if you suspect your parents are struggling financially and are reluctant to ask for your help? In her exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid says it’s a difficult conversation but one that has to happen.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to announce support for road repairs
As Manitobans continue to deal with pothole problems on the roads, the Manitoba government is set to make an announcement that could provide some help for the future.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
-
More wet weather is on its way to southern Manitoba
Residents of southern Manitoba should brace themselves for even more wet weather coming this week.
Regina
-
'Really a wonderful feeling': Wildlife festival returns to Regina
The Regina Wildlife Festival came slithering and hopping into the Queen City this weekend, bringing reptilian and furry friends to the Viterra International Trade Centre.
-
Hopeful for the future: Sask. airports looking to better times in 2022
It was a tough year for Saskatchewan’s two major airports. With Regina and Saskatchewan coming up financially short in 2021.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.