Research shows grizzly bears and wolves avoid towns, trails in Alberta's Bow Valley

The streets of Banff are seen on March 24, 2020, when Parks Canada restricted vehicles in national parks and at national historic sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study that analyzed data on the movement of grizzly bears and wolves in Alberta's Bow Valley shows the animals are avoiding developed areas and times when lots of people are around. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The streets of Banff are seen on March 24, 2020, when Parks Canada restricted vehicles in national parks and at national historic sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study that analyzed data on the movement of grizzly bears and wolves in Alberta's Bow Valley shows the animals are avoiding developed areas and times when lots of people are around. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina