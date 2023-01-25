Residential taxpayers won't be on the hook for Airdrie's downtown development, province says

The City of Airdrie has been accepted into the provincial government's community revitalization levy program, which will help provide funding for the city's planned infrastructure developments without having to raise the residential property tax rate. The City of Airdrie has been accepted into the provincial government's community revitalization levy program, which will help provide funding for the city's planned infrastructure developments without having to raise the residential property tax rate.

