Residents invited to Calgary Court Centre for blanket rezoning challenge

Opponents to blanket rezoning in the city of Calgary are inviting members of the public to learn more about the next steps in the fight against the controversial plan.

Residents are being told to meet at the Calgary Court Centre at 10 a.m. on Monday to hear a request for a stay of proceedings.

If approved, it could pause all future development applications until the court case has been decided.

It's the latest attempt by residents to protect their properties from sweeping changes approved by Calgary city council in May.

The land-use amendment means the city will transition properties currently zoned as R-C1 districts, which only allow single-detached homes on them, to R-CG to also allow for townhomes and duplexes.

Blanket rezoning still permits single-detached homes to be built but skips the process that required each land-use application to be debated individually.

Last month, residents in the southeast community of Lake Bonavista announced a campaign to push homeowners to add "restrictive convenants" to their land titles in an attempt to make it less desirable for developers to make changes.

A lawyer connected to the campaign says it doesn't aim to prevent a plan to increase density in the community, but it would set out parameters about what can and can't be done.

During 100 hours of public engagement at city hall earlier this year, 736 people spoke to council on the issue.

Nearly 70 per cent of the people who spoke were against blanket rezoning, city officials said.