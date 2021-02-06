CALGARY -- Limited school and minor sport training will now be allowed under step one of Alberta’s four-step reopening phases, the province announced on Saturday.

The changes allow children and youth to participate in lessons, practices, and conditioning activities for both indoor and outdoor team-based sports.

"Alberta’s government is committed to supporting the health and well-being of children and youth province wide," said Minister of health Tyler Shandro in a release. "While these activities are included in Step one, there are strong measures in place that must continue to be followed. Let’s all continue doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health system that every Albertan relies on."

As of last week, minor hockey’s 2020-21 season was called off by most associations and only school-related sports were being allowed to return with restrictions as part of step one of Alberta’s reopening program.

Hockey Calgary released a tweet Saturday morning saying they were unaware of this change and will work to get answers to move forward.

This morning the Government of Alberta announced a change in restrictions that will affect team sports.



Hockey Calgary was unaware of this change and will work to find clarification on how to move forward. We thank you for your patience as we pivot from today’s news. https://t.co/uiGqojh9Pk — Hockey Calgary (@hockeycalgary) February 6, 2021

According to the province all games remain prohibited

"Despite this small change, one thing remains the same: we all need to be cautious and make safe choices to limit the spread of COVID-19. It is vital that everyone involved diligently follows the health measures as we move forward," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

"Together, we can continue to reduce the spread and keep protecting our health system."

Several public health measures remain in place, including:

Participants must be 18 years old or younger, excluding coaches or trainers.

A maximum of 10 individuals, including all coaches, trainers and participants, can participate.

All participants must maintain physical distancing from each other at all times.

Masked musk be worn at all times, except when engaged in the physical activity.

Limited access to change rooms.

The reopening plan is set in stages and the province has already announced step one of the reopening phase which comes into effect on Monday.

Alberta Health says step two will be made at least three weeks later, and only if there are 450 or fewer hospitalizations.

The same re-evaluation period will be used for all subsequent steps in the reopening plan.