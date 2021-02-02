CALGARY -- Hockey Alberta has announced the cancellation of regular league play for the remainder of the 2020-21 minor hockey season.

The announcement was made after the Alberta Government’s press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week the provincial government provided a four-step timeline for when business and other activities such as hockey and other team or youth sports could be allowed to return to operations.

Starting on Monday, as part of Step 1 of Alberta's "path forward," children's sports will be allowed if they are related to school activities, but group and team sports will not be permitted.

Step 2 is set to include "further easing of indoor fitness and children's sport and performance," the province's website reads, but it's unclear if that includes team sports.

"Hockey Alberta is disappointed by the Government's announcement," a Hockey Alberta release reads.

The earliest hockey could return would be on March 1.

In a statement released by Hockey Alberta officials said, “Our senior leadership team has been involved in ongoing discussions on what a safe and inclusive relaunch plan could look like for our sport.”

“Hockey Alberta will continue working with government and health officials to develop a relaunch plan that allows for hockey activities and keeps our youth active for their physical and mental well-being.”

The minor league’s decision applies to the following leagues:

• Central Alberta Hockey League (CAHL)

• North East Alberta Hockey League (NEAHL)

• Northern Alberta Interlock (NAI)

• All Peace Hockey League (APHL)

• Rocky Mountain Female Hockey League (RMFHL)

• East Central Alberta Female Hockey League (ECAFHL)

• South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL)

• Northern Alberta Hockey League (NAHL)

• Hockey Calgary

• Edmonton Federation Hockey League (EFHL)

• Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL)

• Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL)

According to Hockey Alberta, Junior B, C, and female and senior leagues have set Feb. 8 as their target date for reviewing if the season is sustainable for the year.

“Hockey Calgary is meeting with our member associations tonight and will provide details on next steps tomorrow, Hockey Calgary said in a tweet.

“We thank you for your patience.”



