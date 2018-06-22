A 71-year-old retired doctor has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of three women and police say one of the cases dates back almost three decades.

Police were contacted by a woman in January of this year who said she had been touched inappropriately during an examination by a neurologist in 2007.

During the investigation police learned about two other similar cases against the same doctor; one from 1991 and the other from 2008.

Dr. Keith Mordin Hoyte, 71, of Calgary, is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Hoyte is scheduled to appear in court on July 31, 2018.

