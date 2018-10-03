Police say that an investigation into further allegations of sexual assault against a former neurologist has resulted in 18 new charges.

Dr. Keith Mordin Hoyte was originally charged with three counts of sexual assault in June after a woman came forward to police in January of this year and said she’d been touched inappropriately during an examination in 2007.

During the investigation into that claim, police discovered two other similar cases against Hoyte, one from 1991 and another from 2008.

Following the public release of the charges, 16 more women contacted police to report similar incidents of sexual assault between 1983 and 2013. After an investigation by detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit, the additional charges were laid.

Hoyte, 70, is now charged with 21 counts of sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in court for the new charges on November 21.

Police encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted to report it, even if a significant amount of time has passed since the incident. There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault and police can still investigate even if it happened decades ago.

Anyone with information on a sexual assault should call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org