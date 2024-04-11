'Retro ski vibes': Banff hotel opens after $30M makeover

A historic hotel in Banff is now open to the public after undergoing a $30-million makeover.

Built in 1964, The Voyager Inn on Banff Avenue was the town's first commercial motor hotel.

Now, it's been redeveloped by the Moxy Hotels group, in partnership with Canalta Hotels, to become Moxy Banff.

Moxy Hotels, part of the Marriott's Bonvoy portfolio, says the revamped facility pays homage to the historical architecture and community roots.

"Keeping the bones of Moxy’s predecessor ensured the Banff staple remained part of the town’s landscape and allowed the renovation to be more intentional and sustainable, preserving an important piece of Banff’s history and architectural heritage," said a Thursday news release.

Moxy Banff has 109 rooms, all with "retro ski vibes."

"From rooms set-up with toe-to-toe beds, double bunks, kitchenettes, or lock-off suites that turn two rooms into one, there’s something for every travel experience," said a news release.

Part of the guest experience includes a complimentary cocktail at check-in, two hot tubs and a year-round heated courtyard.

Visitors can also visit Bar Moxy, which features a food truck in a fully-restored 1966 Volkswagen van.

The hotel also offers a spot where guests can listen to a retro vinyl collection on a vintage sound system or use equipment from the 70s to watch classic films.

Calgary artist Kirsten Bollen was tapped to design a circular mid-century mountain landscape in the lobby, while Edmonton artist Tanya Klimp designed large-scale abstract murals featured in both of the hotel’s grand staircases.

"Redeveloping this property has allowed us to invest in Alberta, and specifically into the Town of Banff," said Brooke Christianson, vice president of Canalta Hotels.

"Our team is proud to have worked with talented Albertans, creating new economic opportunities for our province and groovy experiences for guests."

