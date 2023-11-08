Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn

A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.

Originally built in 1964, The Voyager Inn on Banff Avenue was the town's first commercial motor hotel.

Now, the hotel has been redeveloped by the Moxy Hotels group, in partnership with Canalta Hotels, to become Moxy Banff.

Moxy Hotels, part of the Marriott's Bonvoy portfolio, says the revamped hotel has been designed for "fun seekers" and is a hotel for those in Banff "for a good time, not a long time."

A Wednesday news release draws attention to hotel's "one-of-a-kind, smart and efficient" room designs, which include toe-to-toe beds.

"The unconventional room layouts seek to include everything guests need and nothing that they don’t, without feeling small."

Officials say the toe-to-toe beds increase floor space while also creating a "giant day bed" for lounging on.

Originally built in 1964, The Voyager Inn is now the Moxy Banff. (Marriot.com)"There are rooms with double bunks, kitchenettes and lock-off suites that make two rooms into one," says a news release.

"Even the corridors of this hotel are striking with psychedelic carpet treatments and globe fixtures."

Originally built in 1964, The Voyager Inn is now the Moxy Banff. (Marriot.com)Brooke Christianson, VP Canalta Hotels, says while most hotels in Banff offer a "traditional mountain hotel experience," Moxy Banff stands out from the crowd with its "cool, vintage, mid-century modern vibes" and "unique guest experience."

Part of the guest experience includes a complimentary cocktail at check-in.

The bar itself is said to evokes a "retro ski vibe," with chairlift-inspired liquor baskets.

Originally built in 1964, The Voyager Inn is now the Moxy Banff. (Marriot.com)"Bar Moxy’s doors open right onto the courtyard, a fun social space perfect for lounging by the fire or taking a dip in the hot pools," says a news release.

The bar will also feature a food truck in a fully-restored 1966 Volkswagen van.

The newly updated hotel will open to the public in January 2024.