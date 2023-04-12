Richard Mantha, suspect in kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of sex workers, appears in Calgary court
A man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is due back before a judge on Friday as his case makes its way through the courts.
Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces 16 charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm.
Calgary police cordoned off a rural property east of the city last week, looking for evidence after at least three sex workers came forward about being drugged and then physically and sexually assaulted.
Investigators also brought in cadaver dogs, but no bodies were found.
"I think the investigators are keeping an open mind as they always would about the fact that there could be, based on what we know now, there could be other people on the property, hence the reason for the search," police chief Mark Neufeld said on Wednesday.
Mantha is accused in three separate cases of assault, one dating back to August 2021 and two from April 2022.
One of the assaults allegedly involved a firearm, another a knife and the third choking, strangling or suffocating.
One Calgary sex worker, who did not want to disclose her full identity to CTV News but goes by Tracy, says the trade is changing, with many girls now missing.
"During the day, like I said, I'm the only one usually out here," she said.
"But I mean, they're all gone. I haven't seen any of them in a long, long time."
Tracy says sex work is her only form of income, after spending the past 15 years in the industry.
She spends the days working because she feels safer.
The charges against Mantha have shed a light on the dangers Tracy and many others face.
"It makes you think," she said.
"I work during the day mainly, that way I can see who I'm with and what I'm doing. I've never really had bad dates during the day or anything violent but I've been lucky."
Mantha wore a blue jail jumpsuit as he appeared in court by video on Wednesday.
His lawyer, Kim Arial, asked for the matter be adjourned until Friday.
She expressed concern her client was having difficulty accessing phones at Calgary Remand Centre, which made it difficult to plan ahead and discuss options for bail.
Mantha addressed the judge as his matter ended.
"Thank you, ma'am. Bless you."
Calgary police are still investigating the case and urge any other potential victims to come forward.
Arial declined comment on her client's case.
(With files from The Canadian Press)
