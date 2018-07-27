Traffic will be realigned through a new intersection on Sarcee Trail starting on Saturday to allow construction work on the southwest ring road to move forward.

This weekend, southbound motorists will be moved to a newly constructed road where Sarcee Trail meets Highway 8 and Glenmore Trail S.W. and the existing intersection will be closed.

The road work is the first step in a two-stage process and a second northbound realignment will be added on August 10th.

Officials say the new intersection will have similar signals to the current intersection and should not affect access to nearby communities.

