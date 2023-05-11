Rising temperatures have outreach groups in Lethbridge preparing to assist the vulnerable

LETHBRIDGE -

Unseasonably hot, dry conditions in the forecast are prompting a special weather statement for parts of southern Alberta, including Lethbridge.

With the mercury potentially climbing to 30 C, it could be dangerous for those outside, especially the most vulnerable.

"More often than not, usually, the weather shows up before people think about donating," said Cam Kissick, chief operations officer with Streets Alive Mission.

Kissick says Streets Alive is in need of summer clothing donations.

"We are going through, obviously, a lot more of the t-shirts and lighter-style clothing than we are the heavier clothing," he said.

"We do see the reduction in our supplies and we need to constantly keep it refilled."

Those out on the streets helping the vulnerable population are busier, too.

"We see a lot more of encampments, there's things like that, so the outreach team is spending more (time) when the weather is warm with the individuals, ensuring they've got supplies or just generally doing wellness checks to make sure they are OK," Kissick said.

Streets Alive is preparing outreach kits and collecting reusable water bottles to hand out.

"We are doing that to minimize the amount of debris left behind, while still being able to provide that service," Kissick said.

"So, if anybody is like me and when summer rolls around, you open up that drawer and realize you have 15 different reusable water bottles and you don't know what to do with them, bring them here."

Daytime highs are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal.

Alberta Health Services is reminding anyone outside for long periods of time to watch for signs of dehydration

"There's actually a spectrum of heat illness or heat injury and it starts with heat exhaustion," said Dr. Vivien Suttorp, the medical officer of health for the South Zone.

"So, people with heat exhaustion may have a higher respiratory rate, higher heart rate, they may be sweating profusely, they may feel nauseous, some of them may vomit, have a headache and often, they're very thirsty."

Suttorp says wearing long-sleeved, loose clothing, SPF-30 sunscreen, avoiding peak heat times and watching the UV rays and humidity can keep you protected.

The Interfaith Food Bank is preparing for its water drive ahead of schedule.

"We're talking about thousands of individual bottles, hundreds of cases, dozens of pallets of water," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank.

"There's always about 200 individuals who are out there without a place to go to get out of that heat and lucky for us, we have multiple partner agencies that are out and about in the community and can make sure those people are at least safe and hydrated."

Water donations tend to arrive after the May long weekend, but McIntyre says if more water is needed, they will provide it.

"We are very fortunate that a lot of community members support us financially, so both food banks will pre-purchase some water to get some stock on hand, so that our partners are not left empty-handed until the community can step up, which they always do," McIntyre said.

