River surfing continues to grow in popularity in Alberta with competition, new projects

Surfing isn’t typically something people associate with Alberta, but one group is trying to change that as popularity of the sport grows.

The Alberta River Surfing Association (Alberta RSA) held its annual Mountain Wave Classic on the Kananaskis River in Canoe Meadows on Saturday.

Dimitra Galiatsatos was one of the roughly 30 people that took part in the surfing skills competition.

She began surfing a few years ago after seeing people do it on a wave in Calgary, and she hasn’t stopped since.

“I love the outdoors. I love the water. I love the sun and then the people. It’s always a good time; you never have a bad day when you’re on the river,” Galiatsatos said.

The event has been running since 2006 and each year, more surfers come out to put their skills to the test.

“I moved from Vancouver. I was worried I would be surfing less by moving inland, and now I surf way more than I did before and it’s been so exciting,” said Jenna Henderson, a board member with Alberta RSA.

The demand is expected to get even higher once Alberta RSA and the Alberta Whitewater Association install a new adjustable wave for both surfers and kayakers, just metres from where the current wave is located.

“It’s a game-changer for the sport and for the region. We’re going to be able to have more serious competition here and attract athletes from around the world,” said David Rousseau, a board member with Alberta RSA.

Alberta River Surfing Association members enjoy catching a wave on the Kananaskis River in Canoe Meadows on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 (CTV News Calgary/Nicole Di Donato).

Rousseau adds that the new wave will allow more difficulty for competitions like the Mountain Wave Classic.

“The wave we have right now is fantastic, but it’s nothing compared to the new one. We’re talking about a 12-metre-across wave. The one we have right now is around three metres, so you can only imagine the amount of tricks and the flow and the styles of the surfers. That’s just going to increase.”

Over $232,000 has been raised so far to build the world-class wave. The goal is to have it finished by early 2024.

Alberta RSA also has other projects in the works. It wants to create river wave parks along the Bow River in both Calgary and Cochrane.

It also wants to build a new wave at Harvie Passage — a common spot for beginners.

“River surfing is something that people are going to talk about when they think about Alberta and when they think about Canada as well,” Rousseau said.

Those already involved in the sport hope the new projects will encourage more people to try it.

“We’re a super welcoming community. We love helping beginners, so whether or not you want to be in the water, there’s always going to be a friendly face to have a great conversation or help you out in the water,” Henderson said.

Galiatsatos added: “I think everyone should try this at least once in their life.”

For more information about the sport and safety tips for beginners, head to the Alberta RSA website.