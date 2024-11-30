Road-weary Hurricanes drop fifth in a row, losing 4-1 to Blades in Saskatoon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes ran into a hot goalie in Evan Gardner Friday night who cooled them off, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win in Saskatoon.

The defeat extended the Hurricanes losing streak to five games.

Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert, Lukas Hansen, and Zach Olsen scored for Saskatoon while Noah Chadwick tallied for the Hurricanes.

Gardner stopped 30 shots for Saskatoon and was named the game’s first star.

The Hurricanes wrap up a stretch of nine games in nine different arenas Saturday in Prince Albert, where they take on the Raiders.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Hurricanes are back in Lethbridge Tuesday night for a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7 p.m.