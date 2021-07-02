CALGARY -- Calgary streets returned to normal Friday night after a number of flash floods created chaotic conditions earlier in the evening.

Heavy rainfall early Friday evening disrupted traffic as a number of streets were flooded.

However, around 9 p.m., reports on social media indicated that the flooded streets had drained and traffic resumed.

CLEAR: The earlier hazardous road condition on 52 St at 16 Ave NE is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 3, 2021

That was a dramatic shift from a few hours earlier, when a number of streets throughout the city were under water. The area around the Marlborough Mall was impassable around 6:30 p.m.

Nearby, at 52 St. and 16 Ave. N.E., it was the same story.

Pooling water was also evident at 52nd St. and 32nd Ave. N.E.

ALERT: Hazardous Road Condition on 52 St at 32 Ave NE and surrounding area, pooling water. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/scwdtt5jj4 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 3, 2021

There were reports of flash flooding on 17 Avenue S.W. near Meegan Road as well.

Hazardous traffic conditions were reported at 36th St. and Rundlehorn Dr. N.E.

ALERT: Hazardous Road Condition on 36 St and Rundlehorn Drive NE, pooling water. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/dL8jZdDf2G — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 3, 2021

There was also a power outage at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive N.E. mentioned on social media.

There was also trouble on Crowchild Trail between 17 Ave S.W. and 33 Ave S.W.

ALERT: Hazardous Road Condition on Crowchild Tr b/w 33 Ave and 17 Ave SW, pooling water. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/qfGF5UVE9w — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 3, 2021

Motorists were being advised to avoid these areas.

ALERT: Hazardous Road Condition on 52 St at 16 Ave NE, pooling water. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/8ek9QLE002 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 3, 2021

Golf ball-sized hail was reported to have fallen in the Chaparral neighbourhood of Calgary while a home in northwest Calgary was reportedly struck by lightning.

First responders and utlity workers worked to clean up the mess from the massive summer storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary was still in effect Friday evening.

There are more thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday night.