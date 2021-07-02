Advertisement
Roads return to normal after flash floods play havoc with Calgary traffic in Friday thunderstorms
Traffic was disrupted by flash flooding on a number of Calgary streets Friday evening due to heavy thunderstorms. Above, the intersection of 16th Ave. N.E. and 52nd Street. Traffic returned to normal shortly before 9 p.m.
CALGARY -- Calgary streets returned to normal Friday night after a number of flash floods created chaotic conditions earlier in the evening.
Heavy rainfall early Friday evening disrupted traffic as a number of streets were flooded.
However, around 9 p.m., reports on social media indicated that the flooded streets had drained and traffic resumed.
That was a dramatic shift from a few hours earlier, when a number of streets throughout the city were under water. The area around the Marlborough Mall was impassable around 6:30 p.m.
Nearby, at 52 St. and 16 Ave. N.E., it was the same story.
Pooling water was also evident at 52nd St. and 32nd Ave. N.E.
There were reports of flash flooding on 17 Avenue S.W. near Meegan Road as well.
Hazardous traffic conditions were reported at 36th St. and Rundlehorn Dr. N.E.
There was also a power outage at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive N.E. mentioned on social media.
There was also trouble on Crowchild Trail between 17 Ave S.W. and 33 Ave S.W.
Motorists were being advised to avoid these areas.
Golf ball-sized hail was reported to have fallen in the Chaparral neighbourhood of Calgary while a home in northwest Calgary was reportedly struck by lightning.
First responders and utlity workers worked to clean up the mess from the massive summer storm.
A severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary was still in effect Friday evening.
There are more thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday night.