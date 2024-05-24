Robotics technology will help fulfill your Amazon orders at this Calgary facility

A new Amazon warehouse that opened in Calgary on Friday is the first of its kind.

The fulfilment centre on 106 Avenue S.E. in the East Shepard Industrial area features Amazon Robotics technology.

The facility is 2.8 million-square-feet and will have a team of more than 1,500 employees working there to pick, pack and ship products.

"Calgary is now the fastest growing city in Canada, we are home to the second-youngest population in the country and we are the third most-diverse city in this nation," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek at the official opening.

"Companies like Amazon are recognizing the incredible potential that Calgary holds, and they're moving and expanding their operations here as a result.

"With the creation of over 1,500 jobs at this facility, Amazon is ensuring that Calgarians have access to more employment opportunities," she said.

"This new facility also creates opportunities for consumers. Amazon's investment is building significantly Calgary's connectivity for both customers and companies.

"This new fulfillment centre will play a crucial role in enhancing our connectivity and our logistics capabilities.

The new Calgary fulfilment centre will be the largest by volume in the country.

"Amazon has been a very welcome addition to our province and our economy," said Premier Danielle Smith, noting that the newest Amazon operation is the 11th in Alberta.

"Alberta's economy added more than 24,000 jobs in 2024, nearly 83,000 jobs in the last 12 months … Alberta is responsible for 90 per cent of the private sector job creation growth, and it's because of companies like (Amazon)."