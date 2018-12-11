Councillors in Rocky View County met on Tuesday to discuss the Springbank Off- Stream Reservoir project and and voted in favour of formally opposing the plan.

The province's Springbank dam project is a dry reservoir that will be used to temporarily store water during a flood.

The site is located near Springbank Road, about 15 km west of Calgary, and will have the ability to store water volumes equal to the 2013 flood.

If a flood happens, the reservoir will be fed by a diversion channel from the Elbow River and once the water level peaks, a safety release will let the water back into the river at a controlled rate.

The reservoir has a storage capacity equal to 28,000 Olympic sized swimming pools and will work with the Glenmore Reservoir to provide flood protection.

The scope of the project covers about 3,870 acres including roads, structures and a buffer zone and will cost $432 million.

The province has collected feedback from residents but the project still faces some opposition from rural landowners who have expressed concerns about being displaced. There are also concerns that only a handful of communities in Calgary would be protected in the event of a flood.

On Tuesday, councillors in Rocky View County heard from people for and against the project. Just after noon, council voted to officially oppose the plan and will ask the province to halt the project.

Alberta Transportation is leading the project and hopes to have shovels in the group before the end of 2019. The project is slated for completion in late 2022.

For more information on the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir project, click HERE.