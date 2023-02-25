Rockyview Hospital searching for volunteers

Alberta Health Services is looking for more volunteers at Calgary's Rockyview Hospital.

The facility lost a number of part-time helpers over the first few waves of COVID-19 and is now trying to rebuild its network.

"We're looking to expand the pool of volunteers we have," coordinator Alejandra Rojas said. "We have roles for everybody. You don't need to have a medical background, you don't need to know anything about health care, really."

Despite more than 200 people actively giving time to the hospital, it's still trying to fill hundreds of vacant positions.

And there are many options for those Calgarians wanting to pitch in. Clinical roles are available, but so too are spots greeting, conversing and aiding patients.

Those spots are vital to Rockyview's success.

"I get a lot out of it," patient experience volunteer Parker La told CTV News. "I'm in a clinical setting, speaking and interacting with patients one on one, which is really important for their mental health and overall health.

"It's been great."

La is also furthering his career. The positions aren't exclusive to students, but many in school do pitch in at the hospital to get a taste of what a medical career could be like.

La has been at it for eight years, and the patients he interacts with are better off because of his company.

"It's nice just chatting with other people," David Bertram said. "It helps you pass the day."

"It's just really efficient in making them feel more comfortable and making them feel like they have a friend in the hospital," volunteer Anson Chang added.

If you're interested in a part-time position that would include a minimum of three hours a week, learn more on the AHS website.