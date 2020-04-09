EDMONTON -- The Alberta government says they are changing the rules for commercial truck drivers tasked with bringing essential supplies into the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the measures being implemented are:

Longer working hours for drivers, as long as safety rules are being maintained

Permission to increase the weight of loads some vehicles can carry

Exemption from road bans

Exemption from municipal bylaws that put restrictions on the hours drivers work and where they can park

The government says these changes are only for a temporary basis and insist all safety procedures must be properly followed.

"These temporary changes are necessary to ensure the critical movement of essential supplies as part of the COVID-19 response. It is important that we keep the supply chain open and moving, so that Albertans can access the supplies they need, including groceries, medical supplies and fuel, during the pandemic," said Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation, in a release.

Officials are also allowing provincially regulated railways to delay audits and retesting of operators' skills and medical fitness.

Commercial vehicle inspection certificates and decals that would have expired between March 17 and May 15 will now expire on May 15. Those requiring a medical evaluation to apply for or renew a licence will also have more time to secure one.