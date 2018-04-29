Despite some chilly weather, organizers say that over 1,000 people took part in the 38th Annual Calgary Police Half Marathon through the Weaselhead on Sunday.

This is the second year that the event is in partnership with the Calgary Police Foundation to help provide funds for six youth-based programs.

Sergeant Steve Dowler, race chairperson, says that somewhere around 1,300 runners participated in the race that began and finished at Mount Royal University.

He says that one of the main goals of the race is to foster positive relationships between youth and police officers.

“Positive interactions with the police is the ultimate goal so that when youth are faced with the police, they’re not something that they’re afraid of.”

Dowler says he was impressed with the amount of people who ran in the race too.

“The weather is not ideal today, but I am really impressed with the number of hearty runners that have come out and are doing the race regardless. We had around 1,300 registrants and I’m proud to say that pretty much the majority of them came out today despite the rain and the wind.”

Benard Onsare, a regular in many marathons in Calgary and who is working toward his dream of competing for Canada in the 2020 Olympic Games, crossed the finish line in first place.

He says that participation in the event is important because it’s a way he can give back to the community.

“Having come out here for the police half, just supporting the police who keep us safe, it’s something very amazing. I can see an example last night; it was amazing because most people turned out to support me so why can’t I come out here to do the same thing?”

CTV Calgary’s own Mark Villani was also among the top runners of the event, finishing fifth overall. He was also the top runner in his age bracket.

Crossing the line!! ����♂️���� Finished the calgarypolice Half Marathon in 1:24! 5th place overall… https://t.co/ryHY7EJ4tf — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) April 29, 2018

The first police half marathon was in 1980 and took place at the Calgary Zoo with about 250 participants.

More information about the race can be found on the official website.