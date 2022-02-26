Russia flight bans in Europe increasing uncertainty for travellers

Malek Alkhatib says his mother Oksana is still in Russia and is working out a way to get back to Canada. Malek Alkhatib says his mother Oksana is still in Russia and is working out a way to get back to Canada.

BREAKING | Nations pledge to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT

Canada, the United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block 'selected' Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose 'restrictive measures' on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian official issues stark threats to the West

Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.

