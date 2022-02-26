Russia flight bans in Europe increasing uncertainty for travellers
Canadians planning to travel to or from Russia could soon be forced to divert their plans after several European countries shut their airspace to Russian carriers in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that Canada’s airspace remains open to Russian airlines ‘at this time,’ but the department is actively monitoring the situation and working with the U.S. and other key allies.
Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot operates multiple flights per day through Canadian airspace en route to the U.S. and beyond.
Its carrier permit has since been banned by the U.K. along with Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic which have closed their airspaces to Russian travel. Russia has since retaliated against the U.K. and implemented its own ban on British carriers to its country.
That news is unsettling for Calgarians like Oksana Alkhatib who recently flew to her hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia to visit her parents for the first time in nine years.
Alkhatib is set to fly back home to Calgary on March 22 through London, but her son Malek told CTV News that flight has since been cancelled and new plans are needed to get her home.
“It’s crazy times and never-ending it seems versus the coronavirus and now with this conflict who knows how many more things are going to get canceled,” he said.
“Some of my friends are even worried about travel plans to Russia and my mom was worried about Russia getting completely blocked off by airlines so she’s wondering if she might not even be able to go back home.”
Malek says the best option to get his mother back home to Canada is to have her fly through Latvia, but with uncertainty looming over the conflict with Ukraine, that may not be an option in one month’s time.
He adds that prices for flights are also increasing.
“I'm sure demand for those flights has gone up, because I'm sure that my mom isn't the only one that's planning on traveling to London,” he said.
“The ex-pat Russian community is huge in London and many of them are afraid of not being able to go back home and so they'll kind of start booking their flights as soon as they can to go back so obviously, that'll increase the price for those flights as well.”
Commercial flights are also no longer operating out of Ukraine, Moldova and parts of Belarus, taking away further options for those with family, business or travel plans in Eastern Europe.
The recent disruption in travel has already sparked some cancellations and flight delays in Calgary.
Liam Milner was trying to fly back to the U.K. Saturday morning, but his flight was held up.
“We heard it was a security breach issue on the flight coming here from the U.K. which delayed us by an hour, which means we're now going to miss our connection and just trying to sort this out while we’re stranded,” he said.
Other travellers like Justin Stimmel are also reconsidering any future flights overseas.
“If I was going anywhere near the Ukraine conflict I would cancel my trip and stay where I am because of personal safety, we don’t know where it could escalate from here.”
As uncertainty disrupts travel plans, experts suggest purchasing travel insurance.
CTV News spoke with travel agent Arif Alam with SkyWorld Travel who says that option could give some people peace of mind if they have an upcoming trip overseas.
“That will cover you to reschedule your flight if you need to in advance or are uncertain of heading to Eastern Europe right now,” he said.
“If it’s not that urgent to travel you of course can always postpone your trip to Europe because the situation is so uncertain and it may be easier to wait and watch.”
Alam notes that travel insurance isn’t necessary if airlines cancel flights due to travel bans related to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, but it gives an extra layer of protection for those that may be hesitant on following through with a trip.
“Most of our customers are also switching their plans too and travelling to Asia instead because we don’t see any future restrictions on those types of flights so it’s best to avoid Eastern Europe if you can right now.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv on Saturday, as Western nations said they were cutting off a number of Russian banks from the world's main financial payments system, ratcheting up economic pressure on Moscow.
Live updates: EU ministers to weigh more sanctions on Russia
The European Union's top diplomat says he's calling an urgent meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on Sunday to weigh yet more measures against Russia as it wages its military campaign in Ukraine.
BREAKING | Nations pledge to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT
Canada, the United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block 'selected' Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose 'restrictive measures' on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Sanctions and weapons: What can the West do to stop Russia's attack on Ukraine?
As Ukrainians continue to defend their country against Russian attacks, some say western sanctions may help in the long term, but more can be done right now.
Ukrainian forces attempt to remove unexploded missile in Kharkiv street
Ukrainian forces worked to remove unexploded ordinance on Friday from a residential area in the country's northeast following a Russian attack.
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime. 'Open Wide' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Russian official issues stark threats to the West
Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.
Path to war in Ukraine was laid in months of plans, warnings
Russia unleashed a broader, larger invasion than almost anyone had predicted. And Ukraine, at least by U.S. and other Western accounts, has put up a more tenacious fight than many thought possible against the neighbouring superpower.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv on Saturday, as Western nations said they were cutting off a number of Russian banks from the world's main financial payments system, ratcheting up economic pressure on Moscow.
Vancouver
-
'Stand with Ukraine': Rally at Vancouver Art Gallery draws large crowd
A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show support for the Ukrainian people.
-
Security guard suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in assault at UBC Okanagan, police say
A security guard at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault Saturday morning, according to local Mounties.
-
Girl groped in North Vancouver park, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public after a sexual assault on a "female youth" in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
Vancouver Island
-
Islanders fear for loved ones in Ukraine as attacks intensify
Victoria Grando ended her telephone call Friday with her cousin — who lives in Ukraine — in tears.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. photographer loses sight, gains positive perspective
When Angela Waldick was nine years old, she stopped posing for cameras and started pointing with them.
-
'A dream come true': Central Saanich hockey player shares gold medal Olympic experience
From street hockey at four years old to Women's Hockey Olympic gold, Central Saanich's Micah Zandee-Hart shares her story about making her way to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Toronto
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
-
'We’re all going through our personal hell,' demonstrators gather in Toronto to support Ukraine
As tens of thousands of people flee Ukraine in the wake of a Russian invasion, a group of people in Toronto rallied outside of the U.S. consulate calling for more support.
-
Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 near Mississauga, Ont.
Traffic was briefly delayed on Highway 401 near Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday after a transport truck caught fire.
Montreal
-
Quebec conductor steps in after Putin supporter booted last-minute from Carnegie Hall
Montreal-born maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin has agreed to a last-minute substitution at New York's Carnegie Hall this weekend, taking over after a Putin-supporting conductor was turfed.
-
Quebec reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 53
As Quebec gets set to lift its telework order for office staff, the province reported 53 fewer hospitalizations on Saturday and a drop by five in ICU numbers.
-
'Extremely frustrating': expectant parents say doulas should be able to join them in MUHC birthing centre
Some expectant parents are frustrated to learn their doulas can't accompany them to the MUHC birthing centre due to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Anti-mandate demonstration marches to Parliament Hill one week after removal of convoy protesters
Demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 mandates have returned to Ottawa, though in smaller numbers and notably without any heavy vehicles, for a march on Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
-
'It’s devastating': Ukrainians in Canada help families in war zone
Ukrainians in Canada are doing everything they can to help their families overseas as they flee in desperation or go into hiding in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.
-
Ukraine solidarity rally held in Kitchener's Victoria Park
A solidarity rally was the latest show of support for Ukraine from the Kitchener community.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Emerald Ash Borer survives through -50 C temperatures
A study conducted in part by two Sault Ste. Marie scientists, indicates invasive species can withstand cold weather that exceeds some of the harshest seen in Canada. Fiule Photo
-
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
-
Sault Ste. Marie mayor responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mayor Christian Provenzano took to social media Feb 26 posting three tweets on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. (Photo by Christian D'Avino/CTV Northern Ontario )
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds rally outside Manitoba Legislature to support Ukraine
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Manitoba Legislature as a show of support for Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
Ukrainian artisan in Manitoba raises $20K for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
A local Ukrainian artisan living in Manitoba felt hopeless watching Russia's attack on Ukraine unfold, so she decided to do something about it.
Regina
-
Cowessess First Nation holds NHL motivation day
Cowessess First Nation held an NHL motivation day where former hockey players visited the community to inspire the next generation of players.
-
Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv on Saturday, as Western nations said they were cutting off a number of Russian banks from the world's main financial payments system, ratcheting up economic pressure on Moscow.
-
Regina sees demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine
Prayers and demonstrations were held across the city Friday, with more planned this coming weekend.