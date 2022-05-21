Saddledome C of Red Family Viewing Party tickets sell out

It didn't take long for tickets to Sunday's C of Red Family Viewing Party at the Scotiabank Saddledome to get scooped up.

Free tickets for the event — which will use a reduced capacity at the 'Dome — became available at 9 a.m. Saturday and have all been acounted for.

"We understand that demand for the C of Red Family Viewing Party tickets drastically outweighed supply, and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red," the team said in a statement.

Game 3 between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers – the first playoff edition of the Battle of Alberta in 31 years – gets underway in Edmonton on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The series is tied 1-1, with the Flames winning the opener 9-6 and the Oilers taking Game 2 on Friday, 5-3.

Doors open for Sunday's C of Red Family Viewing Party at 5 p.m.

"This family-friendly event will be filled with many of your favorite in-game features, along with Flames alumni autograph signings, prize giveaways, Harvey The Hound meet and greets, face painting, and much more," read a statement.

Food and beverage concourse concessions will be open, but Saddledome restaurants will be closed.