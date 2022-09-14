Saddledome 'structurally sound' despite crumbling concrete, city says
The concrete is cracking and crumbling around the upper ring of the Scotiabank Saddledome's roof, but the building is still structurally sound, city officials say.
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
BREAKING | R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago, delivering another legal blow to a singer who used to be one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
Fall forecast: What to expect across Canada, according to experts
Meteorologists at the Weather Network, AccuWeather and Environment Canada agree: people across most of the country can expect higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation well into October.
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
Edmonton Remand guards told Starrett to kill himself, incited violence against him: judge
A man convicted of beating his one-year-old son to death will serve less time in prison partly because he was the victim of "state misconduct" at the Edmonton Remand Centre (ERC), a judge has ruled.
Stable power returned to Jasper 10 days after wildfire destroyed part of system
After 10 days with intermittent power – or none at all – residents in the middle of Jasper National Park are back online.
B.C. man who shared images of stepdaughter in shower sentenced for child pornography
A B.C. man who sent images of his stepdaughter – captured over three years by a camera hidden in the shower – to an FBI agent conducting a child pornography sting has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Do you recognize this man? Suspect sought in random New Westminster assault
Police in New Westminster are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a knife on the street in broad daylight.
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
Few answers from Correctional Service of Canada over the disappearance of convicted killer Patrice Mailloux
There's still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec.
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
Chair of N.S. shooting inquiry worries budget constraints could tether RCMP watchdog
The chairman of Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry has raised concerns that budget constraints could end up tethering investigations by the watchdog agency that oversees complaints against the RCMP
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
Don't blame schools for high COVID rates among B.C. youth: provincial health officer
British Columbia's provincial health officer says the findings of a study she co-authored showing children and youth have had the highest rates of COVID-19 in parts of the province should not be interpreted to suggest those infections occurred mostly in schools. Dr. Bonnie Henry has been criticized by some parents, advocacy groups and health-care professionals who say a major jump in infections occurred during the school year among children under age 10.
Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C. Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.
Brantford family 'traumatized' after apartment mistakenly raided by cops, lawyer says
A Brantford family is ‘shaken and traumatized’ after tactical officers mistakenly burst into their apartment with guns drawn during a botched drug raid last week, their lawyer says.
‘We basically got to skip the entire line’: Toronto Pearson travellers can use this app when flying to the U.S.
Those travelling through Toronto Pearson International Airport to select U.S. destinations might be able to avoid long lines at customs by using this app.
In tribute to queen, Ontario's Ford says he will miss her 'dearly'
Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party
A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre's office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
McKenney vows to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa in four years
Ottawa mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney is pledging to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.
Ottawa dance troupe one of the last to perform for Queen Elizabeth II
It was a dance to remember for a group of Ottawa highland dancers when they performed for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this August.
-
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
Waterloo regional police looking for missing man
Waterloo regional police are concerned about the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.
Guelph Rotary Club cancels Lobsterfest over COVID-19 concerns
Organizers say many members shared worries about gathering in a large crowd.
RCMP locate teen sought in connection with North Battleford high school assault
Battleford RCMP issued a plea for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.
Sask. RCMP find 3 dead in submerged vehicle
Three people have been found dead in submerged vehicle near Green Lake, Sask.
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency
In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.
Extendicare Oakview Place licence under review amid abuse investigations
The operating licence of a Winnipeg care home where multiple residents were allegedly assaulted by two health-care aides is under review.
Court date set for retired priest charged in Manitoba residential school investigation
The court date for a retired 92-year-old priest who was charged following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at a Manitoba residential school has been set.
New Smart Suite could allow Canadians to live longer at home independently
A new, home-like space at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg may lead to more Canadians living independently at home for longer.
Dillon Whitehawk, crime scene linked to Indian Mafia street gang: expert testimony
A Regina police officer has linked Dillon Whitehawk to a known street gang during testimony on day three of the murder trial.
Man facing multiple charges after 'slam gun' incident: Regina police
A man in Regina is facing several charges after threatening someone with an improvised firearm.
