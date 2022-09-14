Saddledome 'structurally sound' despite crumbling concrete, city says

At 40 years old, the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary is showing its age. At 40 years old, the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary is showing its age.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina