CALGARY -- In a letter, the president and CEO of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology says 230 positions will be cut at the school as a result of the UCP government's cuts last year.

Dr. David Ross, president and CEO of SAIT, made the announcement Friday, calling it a "difficult day" for the school.

He went on to say when the government first announced cuts to post-secondary education in October 2019, administrators at the school have been working on the impact of those cuts but says job cuts must be made.

"Although we have implemented cost reductions across almost every area, we have come to the difficult decision that we need to eliminate a total of 230 positions," Ross wrote.

Staff members at SAIT won't be the only ones affected by the Oct. 2019 budget as students have already come forward with information that tuition increases have also been implemented there.

In an email sent to students obtained by CTV News, course costs for SAIT students will increase in 2020/21. There will also be two new student fees to "enhance technology services and student support."

The note goes on to say they will be phased in through consultation with the SAIT Students' Association over three years: $50 per term in 2020/21, $75 per term in 2021/22 and $100 per term in 2022/23.

Full information about the changes in tuition costs can be found on SAIT's website.

SAIT officials say the job cuts will be made in the administrative, management and academic divisions as well as from open positions that will not be replaced.

It adds the increased tuition costs are in reaction to the UCP government ending the five-year-long tuition freeze and are meant to ensure their programs and credentials "maintain their high value."

There is no information about what impact Budget 2020 will have on the school.