CALGARY -- Southcentre Mall will be spreading holiday cheer early this year, as they announce the start of their holiday shopping period.

Santa Claus will be available for pictures starting Nov. 13, two weeks earlier than previous years. A sensory-friendly Santa experience, for children with sensory sensitivities or mobility issues, will be available starting Nov. 14.

Guests are asked to book online in advance, as only 10 sessions per hour will be available.

Specific dates for pet owners will be available.

This year's Santa-scape will follow current safety protocols, including social distancing, one-way traffic, and reduced contact points. Santa will also be wearing a mask.

The jolly old elf will be available for pictures until Dec. 24.

This year's holiday rush includes a digital guide, Know before you go, which encourages guests to plan their shopping trip before they get to the store.

“We have also introduced a range of digital tools and services to help customers shop safely and efficiently and continue to be mindful of how the in-person shopping experience has evolved and impacted both our shoppers and our retailers," said Alexandra Velosa, marketing manager at Southcentre Mall.

Additional curbside pickup parking spots have also been added.

Holiday decorations and numerous festive Instagrammable vignettes will be set up throughout the mall and guests are encouraged to post pictures to social media.



