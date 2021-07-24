CALGARY -- Guests at the Bearspaw Community Farmers' Market were in for a big surprise on Saturday when none other than jolly old Saint Nick dropped in for a visit – by helicopter no less.

The big man himself took some time out of his 364-day-long vacation to make the trip and celebrate the grand opening of the location.

This is the first year for the market, which offers a fair amount of vendors selling produce, food, art, clothing, jewelry and everything in between.

Officials say it's special because it's a meeting place for area residents and spot to explore local products.

"This is going to be every year," said Sheila Salateski, manager of the Bearspaw Community Farmers' Market. "We're going to do a summer market in May all the way to October every single year."

Including Santa in the event was an idea brought on by the pandemic.

"We didn't get a regular Christmas this year, so why not do it now? We get Santa out here, get the kids excited, the families excited," Salateski said.

"Socializing again, enjoying life again."

The market runs every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until Oct. 2.

More information can be found online.