'Save Our CPP' campaign rolls into Calgary with town hall hosted by Public Interest Alberta

The "Save Our CPP" campaign rolled into Calgary on Thursday night.

The town hall hosted by Public Interest Alberta gave the public a chance to hear from an economist and a pension researcher about why Albertans should be wary of the UCP government's proposal to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan and opt for an Alberta pension plan.

The UCP has claimed Alberta is entitled to $334 billion in assets from the CPP.

Canada's chief actuary was asked earlier this year to determine Alberta's share of the CPP.

That report is still to come.

But Public Interest Alberta says pulling out of the CPP would be detrimental.

"If Alberta pulls out of the CPP, it's going to impact potentially every single worker and retiree in this country, so it's really important that Public Interest Alberta, our allies and all Albertans speak out against this proposal because it puts everyone's retirement security at risk," said Bradley Lafortune of Public Interest Alberta.

Public Interest Alberta says there's even more interest in pension plan talks since the Alberta finance minister's firing of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation board last week.