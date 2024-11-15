CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Save Our CPP' campaign rolls into Calgary with town hall hosted by Public Interest Alberta

    The 'Save Our CPP' campaign rolled into Calgary on Thursday night. The 'Save Our CPP' campaign rolled into Calgary on Thursday night.
    Share

    The "Save Our CPP" campaign rolled into Calgary on Thursday night.

    The town hall hosted by Public Interest Alberta gave the public a chance to hear from an economist and a pension researcher about why Albertans should be wary of the UCP government's proposal to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan and opt for an Alberta pension plan.

    The UCP has claimed Alberta is entitled to $334 billion in assets from the CPP.

    Canada's chief actuary was asked earlier this year to determine Alberta's share of the CPP.

    That report is still to come.

    But Public Interest Alberta says pulling out of the CPP would be detrimental.

    "If Alberta pulls out of the CPP, it's going to impact potentially every single worker and retiree in this country, so it's really important that Public Interest Alberta, our allies and all Albertans speak out against this proposal because it puts everyone's retirement security at risk," said Bradley Lafortune of Public Interest Alberta.

    Public Interest Alberta says there's even more interest in pension plan talks since the Alberta finance minister's firing of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation board last week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Postal workers begin nationwide strike: union

    Thousands of postal workers have begun a nationwide strike, the union representing them says, after negotiations with Canada Post failed to produce an agreement.

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News