CALGARY –It’s only a few days into fall and already Calgarians are preparing for snow this weekend. Snowflakes loom as the City of Calgary is set to unveil more details Thursday on its snow and ice clearing plan for the upcoming season.

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield's forecast for the next couple of days will see Siberian air swoop on in and settle over us the Calgary area.

"Our temperatures will plummet, with our projected highs substantially below normal with a high-pressure air mass to our north swinging air up against the Rockies, creating upslope flow, which, coupled with cold air, may present some exceptionally high snowfall totals to our south and west," said Stanfield. "Calgary has been bounced back and forth between heavier and lighter projections, and now looks to land somewhere in the middle. Snow, at times, will be heavy, especially on Saturday. Exceeding 20 centimetres of snow isn't out of the question, if this precipitation sets up properly."

The City of Calgary’s current snow and ice clearing budget is $40.4 million. This covers the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. The city also has a snow reserve fund currently sitting at $12.4 million.

Compared to other Canadian cities, Calgary’s snow budget is substantially lower. The City of Edmonton has set aside an operation budget of $65 million, while Ottawa recently increased its snow maintenance budget to $70.8 million for 2019.

District Manager for Calgary Roads, Jim Fraser, will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Sarcee Maintenance Facility to unveil more details on the how Calgarians can get prepared for snowfall.