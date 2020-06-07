CALGARY -- The Bearspaw Lions Club Farmer's Market is now up and running just off Nagway Road on the northwest edge of the city.

According to the club website, only 68 vendors returned to the market with stalls spaced two metres apart on the rural walkway to ensure physical distancing.

As well, this summer the market will focus on farmers, plant and food vendors.

Sunday’s first market saw dozens of shoppers brave the bitter wind and heavy rainfall.

“Everybody’s been really happy we’ve got more than one vendor saying hey thanks for having the market back, it really makes a difference to their business,” said Lesley Gray, manager of the Bearspaw Lions Market.

For some local growers, the market is a favourite to return to.

“(The Bearspaw Lions Farmer's Market) follows the 80-20 rule... 80 per cent make it, bake it, it grow it,” said Dawn Buschert of Shirley’s Greenhouse.

“It’s (truly) an Alberta farmers market.”

Other vendors are just starting up and are selling directly to buyers for the first time.

“Having this opportunity even with the weather is huge, this gives at least a sense of community and lets us get our name out there,” said Guillermo Borges of Allpa Vertical Farms.

His business uses hydroponic technology to grow micro-greens — 15 per cent of sales support local charities.

The market runs Sundays from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. until Oct. 4, — rain or shine.