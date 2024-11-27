‘Scammers don't take a holiday’: shoppers urged to exercise caution this season

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Canadians to protect themselves from scams ahead of the online shopping season.

The organization says coast to coast, consumers will spend about $15 billion in the next month and a half — but not all of it results in holiday cheer.

“Scammers don't take a holiday,” Wes Lafortune said. “Unfortunately, they work all year round. And online purchases certainly have made scamming more efficient (and) easier.”

The BBB says before clicking “buy” this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, shoppers should research any unknown sellers and compare what they’re selling to items sold by a trusted retailer.

It also warns to never trust a social media advertisement outright, and to walk away if the purchase webpage looks unprofessional.

Lafortune says to always buy with a credit card, as those transactions are easier to dispute later on.

“Scamming is an ongoing issue, and it's really about becoming educated,” he told CTV News. “All year round, especially now, a lot of people are strained for cash. So we certainly don't want people to lose any money to scammers.”

Remember: if the deal seems too good to be true, it often is.

To report a scam or to see a list of known criminals, head to BBB’s website.