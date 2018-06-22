Police in Airdrie are advising residents to be aware of a group of individuals who are conducting a ploy where they offer people fake gold jewelry for sale, as gifts or in exchange for gas.

Airdrie RCMP says they’ve responded to 12 incidents between May 25 and June 13 where a number of different suspects, male and female, have approached residents with a story about having a broken or lost bank card that is preventing their road trip.

The end up offering victims a number of items they claim to be made out of gold in exchange for cash or gas. The suspects generally offer people the items at a very low price.

During the investigation of these incidents, police have discovered that the jewelry is not genuine and they are all considered to be fraud, a criminal offence.

There are no suspect descriptions connected with the incidents other than they are typically found to be driving newer rental vehicles and sometimes have children along with them.

Police ask the public to report any other similar incidents and be aware of all different types of scams.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).