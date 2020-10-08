LETHBRIDGE -- While Lethbridge School District 51 and the Holy Spirit School Division have delayed the start of extra and co-curricular activities, Westwind School Division is proceeding but with a cautious approach.

Football, golf and volleyball are being played within the school division south of Lethbridge as officials said they wanted to offer students the full school experience.

Superintendent Darren Mazutinec says they began planning for activities when the Alberta government announced the school re-entry plan in July.

"Our plan is to offer to our students everything public education has to offer and that includes everything from academics to sports," said Mazutinec. "We think co-curricular, extracurricular, bands, choirs, clubs are all part of the school experience."

Cardston High School principal Ken McMurray says their goal, as always, is to put students first.

"They’re social, mental and emotional health is important to us and we’re excited to be able to participate."

All of the schools in the district are following the COVID-19-related safety protocols outlined by Alberta Health Services.

All student athletes and coaches must wear a mask to and from practices and game, wash their hands upon arrival, and take part in a daily healthcare screening.

Even the ball is being wiped down at every whistle.

At Cardston High School, the gym capacity has been reduced from 1400 to 100 spectators with the home team allotted 60 tickets and the visitors getting 40.

The school keeps track of everyone in the building in case contact tracing is needed.

Mazutinec says the feedback from parents, coaches and students has been great. "They appreciate the fact their child can get out of the doldrums of COVID and start doing normal type things."

For senior varsity volleyball player Brady Berry the chance to be back on the volleyball court at Cardston High School makes up for the months of stress over not knowing what was going to happen.

"I was terrified I wasn’t going to get to play my senior year," said Brady. "I’m just glad I could be on the court with my team. I miss them a lot."

Brady says he had to miss practice last week because of a headache and sore throat, but the precaution ensures he and his teammates will be able to keep playing.

"It’s been excellent for my mind. High school is stressful and sports are a good opportunity to just let go."

Last month, students and parents gathered outside the Lethbridge School District 51 office in protest after it was announced sports and other activities would not be offered until it was safe to do so.

The district, along with the Holy Spirit School Division, said they will continue to review their plans and may make adjustments in the coming weeks or months.