Scrooge benched in favour of Little Women as Theatre Calgary holiday show
If there's no "Bah, humbug" bellowing off the city's biggest stage, can it really be Christmas time in Calgary?
After more than three decades of performing A Christmas Carol, the theatre is changing it up this holiday season.
Concerned that a 40-person cast and crew was too big a COVID-19 risk, the theatre opted for a smaller production this year, said artistic director Stafford Arima, in a release.
"We have long had a deep connection to Calgary’s holiday season, and we take this seriously," Arima said. "When planning our season more than a year ago, and not knowing what the COVID-19 climate would be, large shows like Carol (with more than 40 cast and crew) come with much higher risk. In order to be able to deliver on our tradition of entertaining families over the holidays, we still wanted to present a rich, family classic on our stage, and this is a very special opportunity to share this story together."
A unique adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, adapted by playwright Kate Hamill, is stepping in for Scrooge this year, and running through Dec. 31.
The production, directed by Jenna Rodgers, is a Victorian-era romp that tells the story of the four March sisters, led by Jo, an aspiring novelist who refuses to play by the rules set out by 19th century society in Concord, Mass., while the family's dad is away fighting in the Civil War.
A film adaptation released in 2019 earned six Oscar nominations and won for costume design.
Theatre Calgary's cast includes award-winning playwright Tara Beagan, who won the 2020 Siminovitch Award and whose play Honour Beat had its world premiere at Theatre Calgary in 2018.
Calgary-based playwrights Tara Beagan (above) and Karen Hines were shortlisted for the prestigious Siminovitch Prize this week, the most lucrative award in Canadian theatre
"I believe that many people find themselves drawn to one – if not all – of the March sisters," said Rodgers, who is making her Theatre Calgary directorial debut. "They are beautifully fleshed out characters, and in a world where women are often cast as secondary characters, there is inevitable appeal. At its heart, it’s a story about growing up, the importance of family and all of the complications faced along the way."
Little Women plays in the Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons, with tickets starting as low as $40.
A Christmas Carol will start a new streak next year, according to Arima who said, "We will be bringing back the full-scale, celebrated A Christmas Carol to our stage in 2023."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Edmonton
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials
A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.
-
'Nadia means hope': 5 years later, Edmonton mother continues search for daughter
Thursday marked five years since her daughter, Nadia Atwi, went missing. Still, she's not ready to give up and is asking anyone with any information to come forward and help her family find some closure – one way or another.
Vancouver
-
B.C. non-profit develops 1st-in-Canada plastic by repurposing ocean waste
A B.C. non-profit dedicated to combating ocean plastic pollution has developed a first-in-Canada product out of
-
Abbotsford man charged in 'sextortion' of young female
An Abbotsford man has been charged in a so-called "sextortion" case following an investigation that police say lasted more than a year.
-
Vancouver council approves plan for all frontline police officers to wear body cameras by 2025
All frontline officers with the Vancouver Police Department will be fitted with body-worn cameras by 2025 under a new plan approved by city council Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
Vancouver Island
-
Senior charged after 16-year-old struck, killed in marked crosswalk in Saanich
A senior driver who struck and killed a teenager last year in a marked crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., has been charged with a traffic offence in the crash.
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties launch dedicated sex crimes unit in Langford, B.C.
The West Shore RCMP has launched a new, three-member unit dedicated to investigating sex crimes after the department handled more than 100 such cases last year.
-
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores
When Jill Laviolette started picking debris off Cape Palmerston beach on Vancouver Island following the container spill from the MV Zim Kingston freighter, the inflatable dinosaur and unicorn toys she pulled from the sand looked nearly pristine.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead, another seriously injured in stabbing at High Park Station; man in custody
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park Station on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines to fly between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson airport
Ottawa travellers flying to Toronto on Porter Airlines will soon have a choice of two destination airports.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
Three Brampton males arrested in connection to robberies in Waterloo
Three Brampton residents have been charged by Waterloo regional police in connection to a pharmacy robbery last month.
-
Saskatoon
-
Breaking
Breaking | One dead following Rosthern, Sask. apartment building blaze
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
-
FSIN questioning how Sask. legislation will affect cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) questions how the provincial government can increase First Nations autonomy by amending legislation when self-governance is an “inherent treaty right.”
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
-
Documents detail why northern Ont. aerospace firm filed for CCAA protection
Court documents have detailed the dire financial position that led Springer Aerospace to begin the restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.