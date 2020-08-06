CALGARY -- Staff at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary were brought a shipment of essential supplied from a member of the Calgary Flames Wednesday.

Sean Monahan donated 100 cloth face masks to the hospital through a partnership with the Smilezone Foundation.

Scott Bachly, founding member of Smilezone said Monahan is a great supporter of the organization. In 2019, Monahan and the Calgary Flames Foundation helped to brighten up the adolescent mental health facility space at the hospital.

The renovation consisted of fresh paint with murals and a enhanced kitchen.

"This year, because of COVID-19, we had to put things on hold," said Bachly. "At our board meeting we asked, 'What can we do to help kids in Canada? We can’t really help the hospitals right now.'"

Bachly said the organization came up with a mask program. For every mask sold they pledged to donate masks to a children centre in Canada.

"Monahan stepped up to the plate with a large donation and said, 'Can we please donate masks to the Foothills Hospital?'"

For every face mask bought, the Smilezone Foundation will donate a mask to a brave child who is receiving medical treatment at a hospital or pediatric centre.

Bachly added when a child has some kind of disease or special needs, that child doesn't want to enter a hospital facility where the environment is grey and drab.

"It has to be an inviting place for them, so that it's not a scary place to go," he said. "We’re making it a better place to be for the family and their kids."

For more information, check out Smilezone online.