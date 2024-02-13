Search-and-rescue recruitment drive draws huge interest in Calgary

CALGARY
    Dozens of people looking to help with search-and-rescue efforts in the Calgary area packed a recruitment session Monday night.

    The Calgary Search and Rescue Association (CALSARA) hosted the meeting and said 125 people signed up, but only 30 to 35 will be chosen.

    The organization is looking for volunteers with a strong desire to help the community and who can handle a significant time commitment, which includes administrative work, training and community events.

    CALSARA's primary purpose is conducting ground searches for missing people, but it also assists police with finding and tracking evidence and participating in civil emergency response training.

    "Since I've joined, it's been amazing," said Chad Young, CALSARA's vice-president.

    "The training opportunities we get, the interaction with the community is amazing, and you get to experience and do things that are pretty unique that most Canadians don't get to see."

    Last year, CALSARA members were dispatched to Grande Prairie to help support the wildfire fight and during the 2013 flood, crews helped in affected communities.

