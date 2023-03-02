Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen City of Calgary property near Drumheller

Two Michichi residents face multiple charges in relation to a search of a property that yielded, among other things, a number of stolen items belonging to the City of Calgary, in addition to a vehicle search that produced quantities of methamphetamine and an imitation handgun.

On Tuesday, Drumheller RCMP received reports of stolen property near the Drumheller area.

That included a white, enclosed interstate car hauler trailer, a 2000 Chevy pickup truck and a 2016 Ski-doo snowmobile.

Police recovered a stolen Ski-doo

Drumheller officers launched an investigation to recover the property, which led to a vehicle stop in Drumheller on Wednesday where two suspects were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of methamphetamine and an imitation handgun. The driver of the vehicle had a suspended licence.

Those arrests resulted in a search warrant for the property in Michichi, where police recovered the interstate car hauler trailer on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, police recovered the pickup truck at a property near Morrin.

Tim Closs, 48, of Michichi, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime; possession of methamphetamine; and operating a motor vehicle while being prohibited.

Judith Brown, 41, of Michichi, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

“During the course of this investigation, the RCMP engaged their valued partners, including the Drumheller and District Rural Crime Watch / Citizens on Patrol," said Sgt. Robert Harms. "The recovered stolen property was a direct result of the group's involvement, networking capabilities and communication platforms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.