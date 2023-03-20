Seasonal in Calgary toward the weekend… but flurries coming late Friday

While the initial ridge of high pressure is dipping away, model forecasts from last week are being proven wrong in a pretty hefty manner; the expected dip will have a westerly effect on us once again, promoting some warm air advection and, as we should expect for the later days of March, a wee warm-up by the 22nd.

From it, expect temps to bump up to near-seasonal, but, for the time being, that's where the line gets drawn; even Friday, which seems to be the unanimous 'warmest of the week' is just barely above the marker on this cooler of a March.

Friday also opens up to a risk of evening flurries, with a small possibility that as we enter a band of convection, thundersnow may form in the wake. Five-day-out shot-in-the-dark thundersnow callouts are not exactly a forte, but we'll make one here.

Snowfall amounts range to five centimetres by the time we're through Saturday. Enjoy!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high:3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -3 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Friday

Building cloud, late flurries

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Nyckie in Strathcona Park sent along this lovely sunrise.

Viewer Nyckie captured this sunrise shot from Strathcona Park.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.