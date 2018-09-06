The CPS Homicide Unit is looking for anyone who may have more information about the circumstances of the death of three-year-old Ivy Wick in October 2017.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 5300 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a child in medical distress.

When they arrived, they found Ivy unresponsive and took her to hospital.

The girl succumbed to her injuries on October 5.

Doctors who assessed her during her time in hospital determined that her injuries were inconsistent with a fall of any kind and an autopsy discovered she died of blunt-force trauma.

The analysis also found additional non-fatal injuries on her body, believed to be evidence of abuse.

Police now want to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Ivy, Ivy's mother or her boyfriend approximately six months prior to the incident in September.

"There may be family members that we haven’t spoken to. I’m also encouraging anyone who lived in and around the 5300 block of Rundlehorn Drive, neighbours that may have heard a disturbance, screaming, yelling or may have concerns for Ivy’s welfare, noticed any unexplained bruising, any trauma to Ivy up to September 27," said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta with the CPs Homicide Unit

Detectives spoke with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend at the time, the only people who had access to Ivy when the incident took place, and found inconsistencies in their statements.

"I would use the word ‘uncooperative’ and we do not believe their statements to be truthful," Schiavetta said.

He says they are also working with Alberta Health Services to look into any previous medical incidents that Ivy was involved in to help learn more about the situation.

"We certainly have one event where Ivy was taken to hospital prior to this so we are working with AHS to determine the full nature of any injuries that she would have had at that time."

Schiavetta says that while he can't get into details of her injuries, there is evidence in the autopsy report that point to abuse. However, before any charges are laid, detectives need more information.

"We certainly have to gather as much evidence as possible. Certainly, a charge in relation to homicide, the burden of proof is very high. We certainly want to gather all the evidence that’s pertinent to this now and then certainly we’ll be in consultation with the Crown prosecutor’s office. We’re hoping that other people will be able to further our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org