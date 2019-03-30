Authorities with the Alberta Health Services have issued an alert over a case of lab-confirmed measles in the City of Calgary.

Officials say the individual visited a number of areas in the city while they were infectious.

Anyone who was in the following areas at the time periods noted below could have been exposed to measles:

March 26:

Exposure Location: Peter Lougheed Centre Emergency Department

Exposure Time Period: 7:00 a.m to 6:40 p.m.

March 27:

Exposure Location: Peter Lougheed Centre Outpatient Waiting Room

Exposure Time Period: 10:50 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Exposure Location: Peter Lougheed Centre Outpatient Laboratory

Exposure Time Period: 3:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Exposure Location: Alberta Provincial Laboratories (formerly Calgary Lab Services)

McKnight Village Clinic, 5426 Falsbridge Drive, N.E.

Exposure Time Period: 6:30 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.

Exposure Location: McDonald’s Restaurant

2680 52nd Street N.E. Calgary, Alberta

Exposure Time Period: 7:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

March 28:

Exposure Location: Alberta Provincial Laboratories (formerly Calgary Lab Services), Beddington Clinic, 209-8120 Beddington Blvd N.W.

Exposure Time Period: 7:15 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Exposure Location: Alberta Provincial Laboratories (formerly Calgary Lab Services), Sunridge Clinic, 3, 2681-36 Street N.E.

Exposure Time Period: 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

March 29:

Exposure Location: Peter Lougheed Centre Emergency Department

Exposure Time Period: 6:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Exposure Location: Peter Lougheed Centre Outpatient Waiting Room

Exposure Time Period 09:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The agency says individuals who were exposed on March 29, in the locations and timeframes noted above, and do not have history of receiving two doses of measles-containing vaccine, will be offered immunization April 1, 2019 at Brentwood Village Mall AHS Immunization Clinic at 302-3630 Brentwood Road N.W. from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as a preventative measure.

Individuals who were exposed on dates before March 29th, are no longer eligible for preventative vaccine; however, they are still encouraged to review their immunization history, and call Health Link for advice.

Additionally, individuals who were in the above locations in the timeframes noted and who were born after 1970, and have not already had measles disease or have not received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles.

These individuals are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles. If symptoms of measles do develop, these individuals are advised to stay home and call Health Link at 811, before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

Symptoms of measles include:

fever of 38.3° C or higher; and

cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and

a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease and is spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles, however, it can be prevented through immunization.