CALGARY -- CPS members and ENMAX crews are on scene after an SUV struck and toppled a power pole in the city's southwest.

Horton Road has been closed between Southland Drive and Hull Avenue S.W. and is expected to remain closed for the better part of the morning.Traffic is being diverted around the closure.

According to police, the crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and the cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Police on scene say the repair effort is expected to be completed around noon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.