Section of Horton Road closed to traffic after SUV crashes into power pole
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:16AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:19AM MST
An ENMAX crew on scene following a Wednesday morning crash along Horton Road S.W. where an SUV struck a power pole.
CALGARY -- CPS members and ENMAX crews are on scene after an SUV struck and toppled a power pole in the city's southwest.
Horton Road has been closed between Southland Drive and Hull Avenue S.W. and is expected to remain closed for the better part of the morning.Traffic is being diverted around the closure.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and the cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
Police on scene say the repair effort is expected to be completed around noon.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.