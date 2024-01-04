CALGARY
Calgary

    • Section of Stoney Trail closed after crash involving snow plow

    Police closed a section of Stoney Trail on Thursday morning after a truck crashed into a snow plow.

    A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday.

    Emergency crews were called to the eastern section of Stoney Trail, near 52 Street S.E., for a two-vehicle crash at about 1 a.m.

    Police say a truck, heading west, rear-ended a snow plow.

    The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    It's not known if the other driver was hurt.

    The investigation is ongoing.

