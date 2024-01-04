Section of Stoney Trail closed after crash involving snow plow

A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the eastern section of Stoney Trail, near 52 Street S.E., for a two-vehicle crash at about 1 a.m.

Police say a truck, heading west, rear-ended a snow plow.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not known if the other driver was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.