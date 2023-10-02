Section of west Stoney Trail ring road opens to traffic

A portion of the West Calgary Ring Road was opened over the weekend.

The section of Stoney Trail stretching from the Trans-Canada Highway to Bow Trail opened to traffic on Sunday.

Eastbound and westbound Bow Trail from 85 Street S.W. to 101 Street S.W. was opened to partly connect to Stoney Trail.

The Old Banff Coach Road and Trans-Canada Highway interchanges along Stoney Trail are also operational.

The West Calgary Ring Road is expected to be completed in 2024. The project has been in progress since 2019.