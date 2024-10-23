Semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over in Calgary leaving 17 cows dead: police

Speed was a possible factor in a Tuesday night rollover involving a semi-truck that left 17 cows dead.

In a news release Wednesday, Calgary police said officers were called to the area of Stoney Trail S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. around 8:10 p.m. for a reported rollover involving a semi-truck carrying 95 cattle.

Investigators believe the driver of the truck failed to navigate a curve and lost control on an off-ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail heading onto southbound Macleod Trail.

A video posted to Reddit shows the semi-truck driving on the off-ramp, tipping over onto its side and sliding off the road.

The truck came to a rest on the left side of the road. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police confirmed 17 cows died in the crash.

As emergency crews responded to the scene, three cattle escaped the trailer and headed toward the south end of the Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail interchange.

It took nearly two hours for officers, cattle rustlers and highway road crew members to corral the escaped cows.

While the speed of the truck is being investigated, alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to this crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.